European Parliament supports granting visa-free regime to Ukraine by EU

The deputies of the European Parliament have supported by a majority of votes granting a visa-free regime to Ukrainian citizens by the European Union, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"A piece of news has just come that there are 521 votes in the European Parliament "for" a visa-free regime with Ukraine. I congratulate all who have done their best to this purpose! And I congratulate you, the Ukrainian people, I congratulate you, Ukraine," he said at the 10th Kyiv Security Forum on Thursday.