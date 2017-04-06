Facts

10:46 06.04.2017

Trump and Merkel agree on cooperation on Ukraine and Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a telephone conversation on Wednesday discussed the situation in Afghanistan and eastern Ukraine and agreed to remain in close contact, the White House press service has said.

"The leaders discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan," a report said.

It is noted that Trump and Merkel "agreed to closely cooperate and coordinate [activities] on these and other issues."

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

