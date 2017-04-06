Facts

09:56 06.04.2017

UNSC to consider compromise text of draft resolution on Syria chemical arms incident on Thursday - source

The UN Security Council will consider a compromise text of the draft resolution on the chemical arms incident in Syria's Idlib on Thursday; the text combines the drafts prepared by Russia and the West, a source in the UN headquarters told Interfax.

"The new draft resolution created on the basis of the draft proposed by the Western troika and the Russian document, will be discussed at the Security Council on Thursday," the source said.

France, the United Kingdom and the United States urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to rapidly consider a draft resolution on the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib. Russia submitted its draft of the resolution on Syria aiming at an inquiry into this incident to the UN Security Council on Wednesday afternoon.

"At today's meeting of the Security Council, Deputy Ambassador Safronkov criticized the draft resolution on the chemical attack in Syria, which had been obviously drafted in a rush and sloppy manner. Instead, we have presented our brief draft, which is strictly to the point and aims at a real inquiry, rather than at pointing the finger before any facts are established," press secretary of the Russian mission to the United Nations Fyodr Strzhizhovsky told the press.

