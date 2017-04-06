Facts

09:42 06.04.2017

Debates on granting visa-free regime to Ukraine finalized in European Parliament

The European Parliament has finished debates on the issue of granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine. The European MPs will hold a proper vote on Thursday.

Most of the deputies spoke in favor of granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine, pointing out that Ukraine has fulfilled all set conditions.

Michael Gahler, a member of the European Parliament from Germany, a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that not only technical but also political changes had taken place in Ukraine. He noted that although reforms are slowly implemented, it is worth taking into account the hostilities in the east of the country.

"Visa-free regime for Ukraine is not a gift, but the result of the struggle of Ukrainian people with corruption and reforms implemented in the conditions of war," the European MP from Poland Michal Boni said.

At the same time, European MPs criticized the introduction of mandatory declaration of assets for NGO members.

IMPORTANT

Sanctions against Russia will persist until Kremlin stops its aggression towards Ukraine – U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

ATO HQ reports on 29 militant attacks overnight with two wounded Ukrainian military

Ukraine with NATO's support prepares creation of cyber security centre

Russia concentrates about 43,000 troops along Ukrainian borders

Political experts call Groysman's Cabinet the government of stabilization and economic restoration

LATEST

Netherlands' election results allow hoping for Association Agreement ratification between Ukraine, EU in coming months – Latvian PM

Trump and Merkel agree on cooperation on Ukraine and Afghanistan

UNSC to consider compromise text of draft resolution on Syria chemical arms incident on Thursday - source

NATO to provide mine lifting equipment for EUR 1 mln to Ukraine's Emergencies Service – MP Gerashchenko

Denmark helps Ukraine complete its ratification of Association Agreement with EU - Poroshenko

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Price
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING