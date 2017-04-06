Debates on granting visa-free regime to Ukraine finalized in European Parliament

The European Parliament has finished debates on the issue of granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine. The European MPs will hold a proper vote on Thursday.

Most of the deputies spoke in favor of granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine, pointing out that Ukraine has fulfilled all set conditions.

Michael Gahler, a member of the European Parliament from Germany, a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that not only technical but also political changes had taken place in Ukraine. He noted that although reforms are slowly implemented, it is worth taking into account the hostilities in the east of the country.

"Visa-free regime for Ukraine is not a gift, but the result of the struggle of Ukrainian people with corruption and reforms implemented in the conditions of war," the European MP from Poland Michal Boni said.

At the same time, European MPs criticized the introduction of mandatory declaration of assets for NGO members.