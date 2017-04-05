Facts

16:52 05.04.2017

Denmark helps Ukraine complete its ratification of Association Agreement with EU - Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that Denmark is one of the countries that helps Ukraine most of all in its European integration aspirations.

"I am pleased that Denmark is one of the main countries that is struggling to extend sanctions against the Russian Federation, in coordination with us, it helps us complete the ratification of the Association Agreement [with the EU]," the president said during a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

According to him, today the European Parliament is debating about the provision of a visa-free regime for Ukraine by the EU. "And tomorrow there should already be a final vote on granting Ukrainians the right to travel to Europe without visas," Poroshenko said.

He recalled that on this path, Ukraine carried out a number of important reforms, which a plan for the liberalization of a visa regime with the EU envisaged.

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

