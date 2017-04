Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office officials are conducting a search in the central office of the company Ukrnafta, the company press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"The Prosecutor General's Office is conducting a search, we are assisting them," the press service said.

Naftogaz Ukrainy holds 50%+1 share in Ukrnafta. Former shareholders of PrivatBank hold some 42% of the shares.