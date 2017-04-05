Facts

14:32 05.04.2017

Kyiv can count on Copenhagen's support – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

During an audience for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, the Ukrainian president thanked the queen for her country's support for Ukraine.

"Poroshenko has expressed the hope that Denmark will continue to participate in the implementation of humanitarian projects to support internally displaced persons in Ukraine, who were victims of Russian aggression. On her part, the queen assured that Ukraine can rely on solidarity and support of her state," the president's press service reported.

The sides noted the high level of political dialogue and friendly relations between the two states.

The president thanked the queen for Denmark's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The president invited Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II to come to Ukraine with a state visit at a convenient time," the report says.

The audience took place during Poroshenko's official visit to Denmark.

Interfax-Ukraine
Loading...
