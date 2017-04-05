Facts

13:43 05.04.2017

Kyiv not rushing Ukraine's entry into NATO yet consistently progresses in that direction - Deputy PM Klympush-Tsintsadze

Kyiv is not trying to spur on its entry into NATO, being aware of the need to focus on 'homework', Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

"We are conducting a very active political dialogue with the alliance... We are seeking neither protection nor asylum; we are aspiring to partnership. We are not pushing for urgent membership and are not trying to accelerate this process. We realize that our primary goal for today is to do our homework," Klympush-Tsintsadze said at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Inter-Parliamentary Council in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Ukraine and NATO may help each other in a number of issues, she said.

"The bitter experience we are receiving today may be of use to our partners, NATO member countries. I'd also like to say that although Ukrainians are defending their country they have not stopped participating in NATO peacekeeping operations," she said.

Ukraine is consistently progressing towards NATO membership and "has actually become the eastern flank of the alliance," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

Interfax-Ukraine
