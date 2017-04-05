Ukraine, Latvia call for strengthening sanctions against Russia if aggression escalates – presidents' joint statement

Kyiv and Riga stress the need for Moscow to meet its international obligations and called for strengthening sanctions if Russia escalates its aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine and Latvia resolutely condemn the aggression of Russia against Ukraine, which has resulted in the illegal temporary occupation of a part of the Ukrainian territory – Crimea and Sevastopol, according to the joint statement of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the text of which was posted on the website of the Ukrainian president.

"Ukraine highly values political support and practical assistance from Latvia in countering Russian aggression and the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders," the statement reads.

Both countries assert the necessity of unconditional fulfillment by Russia of its commitments under international law and restoration of respect for the universally recognized principles thereof.

"In this regard Ukraine and Latvia call on the international community to further solidarity with Ukraine, as well as underlining that sanctions imposed on Russia due to its aggression against Ukraine should be preserved till the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, or even strengthened in case of escalation of aggressive actions and tensions on the part of Russia," the statement reads.

In the joint statement, Latvia welcomes and continues to actively support the course of Ukraine towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"Ensuring successful implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU is a major common task. Ukraine shows success in this process and is determined to continue the implementation of reforms. At the same time the country needs further assistance from the international community, European community in particular, in undertaking internal transformations," the statement reads.

Ukraine is deeply grateful to Latvia for the important support and practical assistance in undertaking reforms. While, Latvia supports the necessity to take swift decisions on granting Ukrainian citizens visa-free travel to the Schengen countries.