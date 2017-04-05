Facts

11:22 05.04.2017

Deputy NATO PA head calls for increasing pressure on Russia over aggression in Donbas

The security situation in eastern Ukraine demonstrates the necessity to increase pressure on Russia for a ceasefire, according to Deputy Chair of the Seimas Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Rasa Jukneviciene (Lithuania).

"We are worried about the continued illegal annexation of Crimea and Russia's aggression in Donbas. We condemn Russia for supporting militant groups in eastern Ukraine. The violation of the Minsk agreements relating to the ceasefire demonstrates how unstable the situation is. It requires further pressure on Russia to stop escalating violence and for abiding by the accords," Jukneviciene said during a NATO PA meeting on Wednesday in Kyiv.

She said Lithuania is worried about "signs that Russia is increasing its activity in the Black Sea region," noting that her country's parliament has adopted a so-called Ukraine plan that calls for western governments to assist Ukraine politically, financially and economically.

"The key part of the plan is recognition that a free Ukraine is the key to European security. The West cannot leave Ukraine to face Russia alone. The security situation is complicated and the risk of escalation is great," she said.

Interfax-Ukraine
