Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian PMs to visit Ukraine this week

Lithuanian and Latvian prime ministers, Saulius Skvernelis and Maris Kucinskis, will visit Ukraine on April 5-6, while Head of Estonian government Juri Ratas will arrive in Kyiv on April 6.

The three premiers will meet with their Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Groysman, according to a report on the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers' website.

At the same time, the website of the 10th Kyiv Security Forum says the premiers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia intend to speak at the panel on strengthening cooperation and security between Ukraine and the Baltic countries on Thursday, April 6.