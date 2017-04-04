Facts

12:50 04.04.2017

Poltorak declares more than UAH 539,000 in salary, UAH 656,000 in bank deposits

Ukraine's Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has declared property and income for 2016 in his e-declaration form, which lists more than UAH 539,000 in salary, UAH 335,000 and $42,000 in cash and UAH 656,000 in bank deposits. His wife has banking investments of UAH 1.11 million, $73,000 in cash and UAH 500 in bank deposits.

The minister does not own real estate, but rents a 41.65 sq m apartment in the Defense Ministry's hotel complex. His wife Inna Poltorak owns a home in Kharkiv measuring 39.8 sq m and a 941 sq m land plot, which she aquired in 2014. In November of 2016 she acquired a 65.7 sq m apartment in Kharkiv for UAH 289,551. She drives a Mazda 3 manufactured in 2015. Stepan Poltorak did not declare a car.

The defense minister declared UAH 335,000 in cash and $42,000. His accounts in Oschadbank totaled UAH 606,624 and $20,071. He currently has UAH 50,091 deposited in Ukreximbank. Poltorak's wife has UAH 1,110,000 and $73,000 in cash and a UAH 250,000 deposit in Eximbank, as well as a UAH 250,000 Oschadbank deposit.

