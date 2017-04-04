Facts

12:32 04.04.2017

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Canada sign defense cooperation agreement – Poltorak

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak in Ottawa has signed with his Canadian counterpart Harjit Sajjan an agreement on defense cooperation, which will improve the provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern military equipment and weapons.

"A landmark event has taken place: we have signed an "Agreement on Defense Cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of National Defense of Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces" with the Minister of National Defense of Canada Harjit Sajjan. The signing of the agreement is the foundation of friendship, and I want the deadline for the document not to end, I want us to be friends forever," Poltorak wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister of defense of Ukraine noted that this document would facilitate the establishment of practical contacts with representatives of the Canadian defense industry.

"This will improve the provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern military equipment and weapons. I express gratitude to the minister of national defense of Canada for supporting Ukraine's efforts to restore peace and territorial integrity," Poltorak said.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET

WEATHER
