Facts

12:14 04.04.2017

U.S. Congress presents draft law on countering Russian hostile actions - Ukrainian embassy

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has presented a mirror version of the Senate draft of the "Counteracting Russian Hostilities Act of 2017," the press center of the Ukrainian embassy in the U.S. said on Monday night.

"A bill H.R.1751 entitled "Counteracting Russian Hostilities Act of 2017" has been officially introduced by U.S. Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV). The measure is intended to codify the earlier presidential executive orders imposing sanctions on the Russian Federation in response to the country’s interference with the 2016 U.S. elections, as well as its attempted annexation of Crimea and military aggression in Donbas," a message says.

The bill says that no U.S. Federal agency shall take any action or extend any assistance that recognizes or implies any recognition of the de jure or de facto sovereignty of the Russian Federation over Crimea or its airspace or territorial waters, the embassy says.

It is also noted that the bill further states that it is the policy of the U.S. to ensure that any relevant sanctions relief for the Russian Federation is contingent on the recognition by the Government of the Russian Federation of the sovereignty of Ukraine over Crimea as well as timely, complete, and verifiable implementation of the Minsk agreements, especially the restoration of Ukraine’s control of the entirety of its eastern border with the Russian Federation in the conflict zone.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine should do everything possible to quickly join NATO – Parubiy

Poltorak discusses security situation in Ukraine with Canadian FM

Nine killed, over 20 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

Poroshenko signs law on ratification of free trade agreement with Canada

There was only one explosion in St. Petersburg metro

LATEST

Poltorak declares more than UAH 539,000 in salary, UAH 656,000 in bank deposits

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Canada sign defense cooperation agreement – Poltorak

Fourteen people killed in St. Petersburg metro blast - Russian Health Minister Skvortsova

No Ukrainians injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

Updated data shows 11 killed, 45 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast - NAC

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING