Facts

11:18 04.04.2017

Poltorak discusses security situation in Ukraine with Canadian FM

Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has discussed in Ottawa with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland the security situation in Ukraine.

"Today, during my working visit to Canada, I have met with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. We've discussed the security situation in Ukraine," Poltorak wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister also expressed "sincere gratitude to the government and people of Canada for political support and substantial practical assistance to Ukraine."

As reported, on April 2 the working trip of the defense minister of Ukraine to Canada began.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine should do everything possible to quickly join NATO – Parubiy

Nine killed, over 20 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

Poroshenko signs law on ratification of free trade agreement with Canada

There was only one explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Some 50 hurt in explosion in St. Petersburg metro

LATEST

Poltorak declares more than UAH 539,000 in salary, UAH 656,000 in bank deposits

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Canada sign defense cooperation agreement – Poltorak

Fourteen people killed in St. Petersburg metro blast - Russian Health Minister Skvortsova

U.S. Congress presents draft law on countering Russian hostile actions - Ukrainian embassy

No Ukrainians injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
интернет магазины мужских джинсов на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING