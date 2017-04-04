Poltorak discusses security situation in Ukraine with Canadian FM

Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has discussed in Ottawa with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland the security situation in Ukraine.

"Today, during my working visit to Canada, I have met with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. We've discussed the security situation in Ukraine," Poltorak wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister also expressed "sincere gratitude to the government and people of Canada for political support and substantial practical assistance to Ukraine."

As reported, on April 2 the working trip of the defense minister of Ukraine to Canada began.