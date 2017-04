Press briefing 'New Law on Privatization: No Politics, Only Economy' by Head of State Property Fund (SPF) Ihor Bilous at Interfax-Ukraine cancelled

At the request of organizers a press briefing by Head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Ihor Bilous entitled "New Law on Privatization: No Politics, Only Economy" scheduled for 12.00 on Tuesday, April 4 at Interfax-Ukraine has been cancelled. Additional information by phone: (044) 200 3409, (067) 323 6091 or at: press@spfu.gov.ua.