Facts

14:38 03.04.2017

Activists wall up entrance to Alfa-Bank office in Odesa

Activists of Odesa's Automaidan and some other patriotic organizations have made a raid on the offices of Sberbank and Alfa-Bank in Odesa, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

Specifically, the activists used cinder blocs to wall up the entrance to the Alfa-Bank office located on the corner of Pushkinska Street and Mala Arnautska Street, and they also put a bottle containing a Molotov cocktail in front of the entrance to the bank.

The activists put sheets of paper with the words "This bank will not operate in Ukrainian Odesa" printed on them on another office of Alfa-Bank and on three Sberbank offices located on the raid route.

The protest action is ongoing.

IMPORTANT

Nine killed, over 20 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast

Poroshenko signs law on ratification of free trade agreement with Canada

There was only one explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Some 50 hurt in explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Ten killed in St. Pete metro blast - authorities

LATEST

President confirms ratification of convention between Ukraine and Luxembourg to avoid double taxation

Ukrainian foreign minister condoles with families of people killed in St. Pete

Ukraine tightens security in light of St. Pete metro blast

Acting Health Minister Suprun declares UAH 131,000 salary in 2016

St. Pete metro blast committed not by suicide bomber, IED most likely planted in car

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5774.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING