Activists wall up entrance to Alfa-Bank office in Odesa

Activists of Odesa's Automaidan and some other patriotic organizations have made a raid on the offices of Sberbank and Alfa-Bank in Odesa, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

Specifically, the activists used cinder blocs to wall up the entrance to the Alfa-Bank office located on the corner of Pushkinska Street and Mala Arnautska Street, and they also put a bottle containing a Molotov cocktail in front of the entrance to the bank.

The activists put sheets of paper with the words "This bank will not operate in Ukrainian Odesa" printed on them on another office of Alfa-Bank and on three Sberbank offices located on the raid route.

The protest action is ongoing.