Ukrainian State Emergency Service reports 132 residents evacuated from Avdiyivka

As many as 132 civilian residents, including 70 children, were evacuated from the Avdiyivka town, Donetsk region, as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said on its official website on Wednesday.

In particular, 20 people from an elderly home were evacuated to the Biletske town, Dobropillia district, 86 people (including 62 children) were accommodated in the Pearl of the Donetsk region and Emerald Town holiday homes in the Sviatohorsk town, Slovyansk district, 11 people (including four children) were delivered to the Mariupol town. Furthermore, 13 people (including three children) were evacuated by a chaplain of the Good Message church to the Pokrivsk town, two people (including a child) to the Kostiantynivka town.

The State Emergency Service confirmed that there are neither killed nor injured people in the State Emergency Service bomb disposal teams and emergency brigades of electric technicians, who came under fire during the restoration operations at about 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the bomb disposal experts and electric technicians are on the way back to Avdiyivka.