About 30% shells fired at Avdiyivka need clearance

About 30% shells fired at Avdiyivka, the Donetsk region, remain unexploded and need clearance, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Hennadiy Zubko said.

"Sapper brigades should arrive and clear up shells, because a large number of shells were fired on January 29-31 directly, and about 30% of them failed to explode and need clearance, he said during a meeting of the government in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said that ongoing shelling hinder the beginning of clearance works.