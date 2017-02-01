Facts

18:22 01.02.2017

About 30% shells fired at Avdiyivka need clearance

About 30% shells fired at Avdiyivka, the Donetsk region, remain unexploded and need clearance, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Hennadiy Zubko said.

"Sapper brigades should arrive and clear up shells, because a large number of shells were fired on January 29-31 directly, and about 30% of them failed to explode and need clearance, he said during a meeting of the government in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said that ongoing shelling hinder the beginning of clearance works.

Interfax-Ukraine
