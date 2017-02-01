Ukrainian, U.S. representatives discuss participation of Ukrainian Air Force in intl drills Rapid Traident-2017, Clear Sky-2018

At a meeting in Vinnytsia on Tuesday, Ukrainian and American military discussed the participation of the Air Forces of Ukraine in international drills and other areas of bilateral military cooperation, the press-center of Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"During a meeting with a foreign delegation, the Ukrainian side held a series of briefings, in particular regarding the participation of forces and means of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in international drills Rapid Traident-2017 and Clear Sky-2018, the promising directions of development of unmanned aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other areas of bilateral military cooperation of mutual interest," a message says posted on the website of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Colonel Serhiy Pototsky acted as head of the working group of the Ukrainian side, while a foreign group of representatives of the U.S. Defense Attaché apparatus under the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine was headed by military and air attaché of Defense apparatus Attaché Major Michael Beard.

In addition, the sides discussed the issues of the exchange program of officers and cadets, proposals of the Ukrainian side regarding the material and technical and consultative and advisory assistance on the part of the U.S. for the needs of search and rescue provision of flights of the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation.