Facts

15:30 01.02.2017

Two Ukrainian troops killed, two wounded as of 14:00 on Wed

Russian-backed militants continue shelling Ukrainian positions in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone in the east of Ukraine, using proscribed weapons, resulting in two killed and two wounded Ukrainian soldiers, the ATO HQ said.

"The Russian occupation troops continue neglecting agreements on the ceasefire," the ATO HQ wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Militants continue shelling of the Ukrainian positions in the town of Avdiyivka, near Butivka coal mine, the villages of Pisky and Vodiane, the towns of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka, and the village of Novohryhorivka, using multiple rocket launchers, tanks, artillery systems, mortars, and small arms.

"According to early reports, there had been casualties among Ukrainian soldiers as of 14:00 local time on Wednesday. Two servicemen were killed, and two were wounded," the ATO HQ said.

Interfax-Ukraine
