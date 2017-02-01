One Ukrainian soldier killed, 18 wounded in Donbas in past day

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in action (KIA) and another 18 were wounded in action (WIA) in Donbas hostilities in the past day, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson for Anti-Terrorist Operation issues Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"In the past day, the Ukrainian army's casualties were one KIA and 18 WIA's," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The serviceman was killed amid an enemy artillery attack on the village of Tonenke, Motuzianyk elaborated. Fifteen out of 18 KIA's were wounded near the town of Avdiyivka, he said.