Facts

13:14 01.02.2017

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against plans of Moscow Patriarchy to seize buildings of Ancient Chersonesos

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has sent a note to Russia's Foreign Ministry protesting against the announced plans of Crimean and Simferopol eparchy of Moscow Patriarchy to seize some buildings of Ancient City Chersonesos Taurica and its Chora, belonging to Ukraine. The city is on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

"We again demand from Russia as the state that temporarily and unlawfully occupies Ukrainian territories to provide for the implementation of its liabilities under international law," the press service of the ministry reported on Tuesday.

The ministry said that being on the UNESCO World Heritage list, the Ukrainian facility Ancient City Chersonesos Taurica and its Chora require special protection regime foreseen in the 1972 UNESCO World Heritage Convention, which was signed by Russia.

The note also pays attention to the provisions of the Hague Convention of 1954 for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. The occupying state is obliged to ensure the proper protection of cultural property and respect them.

