Russian envoys to JSCC provide written guarantee of truce for repairs in Avdiyivka

The Russian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire and stabilization of the situation along the line of contact in Donbas have provided a written guarantee to the Ukrainian authorities of Donetsk region that fire will be ceased for repairs in Avdiyivka, and repair teams have already set out for repairing a power line near the town, head of the Donetsk regional military and civilian administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky has said.

"The Russian side of the JCCC has just given us written confirmation guaranteeing the ceasefire. [There have been] three days of incredible efforts by the President of Ukraine, our international partners. Our repair teams have already set out for the site where the power line was damaged," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Zhebrivsky also informed that de-facto authorities of the occupied areas had also sent their team of electricians to the site.

"After thorough examination, they will assess the scale of damage and amount of reconstruction," he said.