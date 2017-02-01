Heating stations opened, repair and rescue teams dispatched to Avdiyivka

Rescue workers from Ukraine's Emergency Situations Service (ESS) continue assistance to residents of Avdiyivka, despite the failure of combined Russian and separatist forces to stop shelling the Ukrainian city and abide by a ceasefire as of 07:00 on February 1.

"On January 31, the Avdiyivka-Ocheretyne railway line was damaged. Some four ESS pyrotechnic teams are ready to commence demining work when shooting stops. There are two more in reserve," the ESS press service reported on Wednesday morning.

ESS has deployed 11 heating stations (7 mobile points from ESS stock, 3 regular ones and 1 donated by a charity organization), which have helped about 900 people. Three field kitchens have also been set up.

Some 260 individuals have been deployed for repair works, as well as 60 pieces of equipment, including 120 ESS personnel and 35 ESS pieces of equipment. The National Police of Ukraine have provided 63 people and three pieces of equipment. The Avdivyivka municipality has made 54 workers and 15 pieces equipment available, and the Avdivyivka Coke Plant has sent its 23 workers and seven pieces of equipment to join the operation.

The ESS press service notes the city inhabited by 22,000 residents utilizes a centralized heating system from the [Avdivyivka coke] plant's natural gas feeder. The temperature in the feeder is 50 degrees Celsius above zero, while apartment temperatures are reportedly around 15 degrees Celsius. The city also uses a centralized water-supply system from reserve supplies. If necessary, water will be delivered to the city. Central electricity supplies have been cut off. Municipal and social offices without backup electricity supplies are being powered by electricity generated by five ESS generators (12 generators of various capacity are in reserve and three powerful mobile electricity generators are available).

Air temperature is currently 15 degrees Celsius below zero. Evacuation plans for the elderly and about 12,000 results if the situation worsens have been prepared. Some 140 residents have already asked to be evacuated.

Emergency coordination services have been organized under the supervision of ESS.