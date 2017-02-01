Ukrainian positions in Donbas attacked 86 times in last day

Militants in Donbas continue shelling Ukrainian army positions in all the sectors of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone, as a result of which one Ukrainian soldier was killed in action (KIA), nine were wounded in action (WIA) in the last day. Another nine suffered trauma, the ATO Headquarters press service has said.

"There were 86 attacks in total. One our soldier died, nine have wounds and nine have trauma," the ATO HQ press center wrote on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The villages of Vodiane, Pavlopil, Talakivka, and Berdianske in the Mariupol sector came under fire from 122mm artillery systems, while 120mm mortars were used to attack the town of Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Novohryhorivka, Pavlopil, Talakivka, Novotroyitske and Vodiane. Militants also fired small arms on Shyrokyne and Novohryhorivka. A sniper was working on the village of Chermalyk, while Shyrokyne was attacked by infantry fighting vehicles.

The occupiers actively used Grad multiple rocket launchers in the Donetsk sector, the ATO HQ said. They lobbed about 100 Grad shells on Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka. They also used 152mm artillery systems against ATO forces there. Further, enemy tanks repeatedly attacked the town. The proscribed 152mm artillery systems were used to shell the village of Tonenke. Avdiyivka, and the villages of Luhanske, Troyitske, Opytne and Verkhniotoretske also came under 120mm mortar fire. What is more, enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles attacked Verkhniotoretske.

Militants in the Luhansk sector repeatedly fired 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms on Ukrainian troops stationed near the villages of Krymske, Troyitske, Zhovte, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Stanytsia Luhanska, and Novozvanivka.