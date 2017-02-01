Ukraine's State Border Guard Service creating new border protection conceptual model

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service is designing a new conceptual model of the comprehensive Ukrainian-Russian border protection and guard system. Some UAH 200 would be provided for equipping the border in 2017.

"Now the border guard service is creating an absolutely new conceptual model of the comprehensive border protection and guard system where various engineering facilities and technical devices complement each other. The model includes defense elements. UAH 200 million will be allocated by the national budget in 2017 for the implementation of the plan to equip the Ukrainian-Russian border," the press service of the authority reported on Tuesday.

According to the tasks for 2017, it is planned to finish engineering and technical equipment of sections of three divisions in Kharkiv region and continue works in Luhansk region. In addition, the video surveillance and alarm system will be installed at the sections of four divisions in Kharkiv region. Three border facilities will be reconstructed in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

A total of 270 km of antivehicle ditches were equipped, as well as over 47 km of drag roads, 83.2 km of fence, over 153.2 km of belt roads. Four mobile combat modules were bought. The large volume of works was carried out on other sections of the state border along with the eastern border.