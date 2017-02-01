Facts

11:16 01.02.2017

All 'relatively quiet' in Avdiyivka overnight

Grad rocket launchers, conventional artillery and tanks continued to shell the Avdiyivka area last night yet the fire intensity declined, head of the Donetsk regional military and civilian administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky said.

"Last night was relatively quiet in Avdiyivka," he said on Facebook on Wednesday morning, adding that Grad rocket launchers, cannons and tanks continued to shell the area. "Still, it was beyond comparison with the previous day. Residents of the tortured city and defenders even had a chance to sleep," the governor said.

Water temperature in the city grids declined a bit during the night for technical reasons, but Avdiyivka Coke Plant workers have already raised it, he said.

"Water temperature currently stands at 35 degrees Celsius. There is water in the city, and there is enough pressure to supply it to the fourth floor of residential buildings. There is gas supply to homes, as well. Eight aid trucks have arrived in the city," Zhebrivsky said.

