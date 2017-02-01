Ukraine at UNSC to use every opportunity to counter Russian aggression

Ukraine, which takes over the UN Security Council presidency on February 1 for a month-long period, will use this opportunity to counter Russian aggression, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Ukraine takes on new important responsibilities at UN Security Council as of today - as President of the Council for the month of February [...] At UN we'll continue using every opportunity to defend Ukraine against Russia's military aggression," he said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Ukraine's Mission to the United Nations tweeted on Tuesday evening that Ukraine called for an open session on Donbas on Thursday, February 2. The session is to start at 22:00 Kyiv time.