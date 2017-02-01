Facts

11:11 01.02.2017

Five residents of Avdiyivka wounded, 24 cases of damaged property in three days of shelling

Five local residents of the Ukrainian controlled town of Avdiyivka, which has been encountering massive militant attacks in the past five days, have been wounded in shelling in the past three days, the media liaison office of the Ukrainian police in Donetsk region has reported.

"In the three days of massive attacks, we've opened 46 criminal cases under Article 258 "Act of Terror" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," it said.

"We've recorded 24 cases of damage done to buildings. Six involve flats, and 18 are private houses," it said.

Interfax-Ukraine
