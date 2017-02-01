Facts

10:32 01.02.2017

UNSC concerned about deteriorating situation in eastern Ukraine, urges ceasefire

The UN Security Council has urged an immediate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

"The members of the Security Council called for an immediate return to a ceasefire regime," the UN Security Council said in a press statement.

The UN Security Council "expressed grave concern today about the 'dangerous deterioration' of the situation in the country's eastern region and its severe impact on the local civilian population," it said.

"Council members condemned the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements along the contact line in Donetsk region that lead to deaths and injuries, including among civilians," the statement said.

The Security Council "expressed their full support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and underlined the need for strict compliance with resolution 2202 (2015), which endorsed the Package of measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements," it said.

In turn, the UN expressed profound concern about the escalation of hostilities near Avdiivka, Yasynuvata and Donetsk Airport in eastern Ukraine.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said the UN was particularly concerned about the future of civilians in the conflict zone and described the escalating violence as a direct violation of the Minsk agreements.

The UN called on all sides to immediately cease the hostilities, to fully comply with the truce, to provide immediate and unhampered humanitarian access for international humanitarian organizations so that they could help the affected population, and to enable the OSCE mission to observe and report the situation.

The UN Security Council has scheduled an open session for Thursday to address the situation in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador, who will become the UN Security Council President on February 1 for a month, will be chairing the meeting.

Interfax-Ukraine
