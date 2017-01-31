UN Security Council to consider situation in closed session in Avdiyivka

The UN Security Council will consider on Tuesday, January 31, behind closed doors the escalation of violence in eastern Ukraine, according to the UN Radio.

"At the request of the Ukrainian delegation, the UN Security Council will consider today behind closed doors the situation in Ukraine's east," the UN Radio wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Volodymyr Ariev said that Ukraine will initiate urgent debate in the UN Security Council on the situation in Avdiyivka, Donetsk region.

In turn, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Paruby and a group of Ukrainian lawmakers in an open letter to the parliaments of the world on the situation in Avdiyivka noted that eight Ukrainian soldiers died two days from the Russian arms and another 26 were injured.