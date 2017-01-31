Facts

19:17 31.01.2017

Kyiv expects reaction of intl partners to situation in Avdiyivka

Ukraine expects statements from international partners following an initiative to introduce the issue of the escalation of the situation in Avdiyivka for consideration of the UN Security Council, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

He said at a meeting with the heads of security agencies on Tuesday that he has ordered the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration Kostiantyn Yeliseyev to put forward the issue of the escalation of the situation in Avdiyivka for consideration of the UN Security Council immediately.

"We expect relevant statements from our international partners today," Poroshenko said.

"Apart from that, the task was given to organize negotiations as part of the Trilateral Contact Group. Partners in the United States, the European Union and NATO were informed about the situation," the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

Poroshenko also said that the Ukrainian side contacted the OSCE and the relevant orders were given to Ukrainian representatives in the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of issues related to the ceasefire regime and the stabilization of the situation at the contact line in Donbas.

Interfax-Ukraine
