Facts

17:39 31.01.2017

Power lines in Avdiyivka area won't be repaired on Tuesday

The Russian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) has not provided any confirmation of the cease-fire in the area of the town of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, and therefore there will be no repairs of the damaged power line on Tuesday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military and Civil Administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky has said.

"Shelling of Avdiyivka does not stop. The Russian side in the JCCC hasn't provided any written confirmation of the cease-fire in the area of repairs. The maintenance crews will not be able to go to the place of power line damage today," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Zhebrivsky said the situation is being saved by the fact that Avdiyivka Coking Plant was able to raise the temperature of in the heating system to 44 degrees Centigrade.

In addition, four ambulances from Kostiantynivka arrived at Avdiyivka, the governor said.

Earlier on Tuesday, spokesman for the Defense Ministry for ATO matters Oleksandr Motuzianyk and the OSCE and the JCCC tried to convince militants to establish a cease-fire regime near Avdiyivka for repairs of the municipal infrastructure.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said earlier the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost seven servicemen and 35 were injured over the past two days due to the escalation of the situation in the Avdiyivka area.

