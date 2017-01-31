Facts

16:54 31.01.2017

Ukrainian foreign minister says ready for any meetings on Donbas, including in Normandy format, if they can produce result

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin is ready for any meetings aimed at settling the situation in Donbas, including in the Normandy format (France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine), if they can produce a tangible result rather than are held just for the sake of it.

"I am prepared for any meetings at any level, including within the Normandy format framework, but only to achieve results, because we need not meetings just for the sake of it but we need to get a result and reduce the people's suffering from Russian aggression," Klimkin said at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen in Mariupol on Tuesday.

"We need to consistently put pressure on Russia together, which we are doing now, to make it implement the Minsk Agreements," Klimkin said. "As soon as we have a subject for discussion, we will certainly do it," he added.

In commenting on the shelling of Adviyivka by pro-Russian armed groups, Klimkin said, "I see it as deliberate provocation. I don't rule out that this is related to a cold spell and deliberate provocation of a humanitarian disaster."

