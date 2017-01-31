Facts

16:24 31.01.2017

Information Policy Ministry asks Facebook to introduce anti-fake mechanisms in Ukrainian segment

The Information Policy Ministry has asked Facebook management to introduce anti-fake mechanisms in the Ukrainian segment of the social network, the agency's press service reported.

"Having analyzed the issue and taking into account users' requests, we appealed to the management of the social networking site Facebook to develop a mechanism to combat fake news for Ukrainians as it was done in other countries. The Information Policy Ministry said that for its part it is ready to facilitate this process following the relevant instructions of the network administration," Information Policy Minister Yuriy Stets said.

According to him, Facebook is gaining popularity among Ukrainian users and is becoming a source of information for many people and the media, so Ukrainians have the right to receive accurate and reliable information in this social network.

The ministry's report said that the Facebook administration has recently announced the introduction of anti-fake mechanisms in the United States and Germany. They will provide users with the ability to mark the news as unreliable, after which specialized agencies will check these news articles.

