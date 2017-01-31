Poroshenko receives report on initial signs of de-escalation near Avdiyivka, shellings near industrial area continue

Head of Donetsk Military and Civilian Administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky has reported to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko regarding some initial signs indicating that fighting near the town of Avdiyivka has been de-escalating, presidential press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko said.

"In his [Zhebrivsky's] words, after the president activated all international elements of pressure on Russia, we have the first signs of a ceasefire. According to the General Staff, silence is being observed only in the direction of Yasynuvata from Avdiyivka, but Russian militants are continuing to shoot near the industrial area," Tsegolko said.