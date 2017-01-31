Facts

15:39 31.01.2017

NABU virtually completes probe into theft of Kyoto funds

The criminal investigation into the theft of funds given to Ukraine under the Kyoto Protocol is almost complete," National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Head Artem Sytnyk has said.

"There are 10 suspects, and one more outside of Ukraine. We are considering a notice from prosecutors to try the individual in absentia," Sytnyk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Sytnyk said the investigation was "virtually complete."

As earlier reported, on January 21, 2016, information pursuant to Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on embezzlement of UAH 480 million in state assets was added by NABU detectives to the national register of pretrial investigations. The money was given to Ukraine based on the Kyoto Protocol. The theft occurred at state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Ecological Investments (Ukrekoinvest) during a tender to replace and install LED lamps. All tender participants were screened by NABU agents.

A number of suspects were arrested. Two were convicted and arrest warrants were issued for two others along with one additional international arrest warrant.

IMPORTANT

TCG to meet in Minsk on Feb 1

Seven Ukrainian servicemen killed, 35 injured near Avdiyivka over past 2 days

There is preliminary information on cease fire regime in Avdiyivka since midday – Zhebrivsky

Poroshenko summons military cabinet on situation in Avdiyivka on Tuesday

Militants shell Avdiyivka by Grads

LATEST

OSCE Permanent Council to ponder Avdiyivka situation in Vienna on Tuesday evening

Nearly 12,000 Avdiyivka residents may be evacuated to nearest Ukrainian populated localities

NABU director promises 'Wall' corruption revelations shortly

U.S. concerned about humanitarian situation in Avdiyivka

EC Ministers Committee to consider aggravation of situation in Donbas on Wednesday - Permanent representative of Ukraine to EC

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
работа в черновцах
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING