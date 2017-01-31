NABU virtually completes probe into theft of Kyoto funds

The criminal investigation into the theft of funds given to Ukraine under the Kyoto Protocol is almost complete," National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Head Artem Sytnyk has said.

"There are 10 suspects, and one more outside of Ukraine. We are considering a notice from prosecutors to try the individual in absentia," Sytnyk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Sytnyk said the investigation was "virtually complete."

As earlier reported, on January 21, 2016, information pursuant to Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on embezzlement of UAH 480 million in state assets was added by NABU detectives to the national register of pretrial investigations. The money was given to Ukraine based on the Kyoto Protocol. The theft occurred at state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Ecological Investments (Ukrekoinvest) during a tender to replace and install LED lamps. All tender participants were screened by NABU agents.

A number of suspects were arrested. Two were convicted and arrest warrants were issued for two others along with one additional international arrest warrant.