TCG to meet in Minsk on Feb 1

A meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) will take place on Wednesday, February 1, in Minsk, Darka Olifer, press secretary for Ukrainian representative to the Trilateral Contact Group and former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, told Interfax-Ukraine.

