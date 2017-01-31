OSCE Permanent Council to ponder Avdiyivka situation in Vienna on Tuesday evening

The OSCE Permanent Council will address the situation in Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Tuesday, January 31.

"#OSCE Special Permanent Council meeting on #Avdiyivka will take place today, on 31 January," the Ukrainian mission to the OSCE said on Twitter.

The meeting will begin in Vienna at 5 p.m. Kyiv time, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mariana Betsa said.

"We have learned that a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held in Vienna at 4 p.m. local time, or 5 p.m. Kyiv time, at the demand of the Ukrainian delegation, and 57 member countries of the organization will discuss the escalating tensions in Donbas," she said on the 112.Ukraine channel.

Ukrainian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Ihor Prokopchuk sent a letter to OSCE Permanent Council President Clemens Koja in connection with the tensions escalating in Avdiyivka and called for a meeting to discuss this issue.