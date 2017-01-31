Facts

15:14 31.01.2017

OSCE Permanent Council to ponder Avdiyivka situation in Vienna on Tuesday evening

The OSCE Permanent Council will address the situation in Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Tuesday, January 31.

"#OSCE Special Permanent Council meeting on #Avdiyivka will take place today, on 31 January," the Ukrainian mission to the OSCE said on Twitter.

The meeting will begin in Vienna at 5 p.m. Kyiv time, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mariana Betsa said.

"We have learned that a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held in Vienna at 4 p.m. local time, or 5 p.m. Kyiv time, at the demand of the Ukrainian delegation, and 57 member countries of the organization will discuss the escalating tensions in Donbas," she said on the 112.Ukraine channel.

Ukrainian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Ihor Prokopchuk sent a letter to OSCE Permanent Council President Clemens Koja in connection with the tensions escalating in Avdiyivka and called for a meeting to discuss this issue.

IMPORTANT

NABU virtually completes probe into theft of Kyoto funds

TCG to meet in Minsk on Feb 1

Seven Ukrainian servicemen killed, 35 injured near Avdiyivka over past 2 days

There is preliminary information on cease fire regime in Avdiyivka since midday – Zhebrivsky

Poroshenko summons military cabinet on situation in Avdiyivka on Tuesday

LATEST

Nearly 12,000 Avdiyivka residents may be evacuated to nearest Ukrainian populated localities

NABU director promises 'Wall' corruption revelations shortly

U.S. concerned about humanitarian situation in Avdiyivka

EC Ministers Committee to consider aggravation of situation in Donbas on Wednesday - Permanent representative of Ukraine to EC

Court gives permission to arrest ex-head of Mykhailivsky bank

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа Smart
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING