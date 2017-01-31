NABU director promises 'Wall' corruption revelations shortly

Names of suspects revealed during the course of an investigation into corruption during the implementation of the "Wall" project will be announced soon, National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Head Artem Sytnyk has said.

"There has been some progress. A lot of work has been done. We are moving closer to the first suspects," Sytnyk said on Tuesday during a briefing in Kyiv, responding to a question whether suspects have been identified during the investigation.

As earlier reported, in September 2014 ex-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk announced the start of the "Wall" construction project.

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, UAH 120 million of the UAH 200 million allotted for project in 2016 was spent.

The NABU director in October 2016 announced possible corruption related to the project and said it was necessary to put together a team to conduct expert analysis and determine whether the money was spent properly. He also promised to report back in February 2017 about the results of the probe.