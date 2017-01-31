EC Ministers Committee to consider aggravation of situation in Donbas on Wednesday - Permanent representative of Ukraine to EC

EC Ministers Committee to consider aggravation of situation in Donbas on Wednesday - Permanent representative of Ukraine to EC

KYIV. Jan 31 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe Dmytro Kuleba said that the current situation in Donbas will be considered at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe at the ambassadorial level on Wednesday, February 1.

"Tomorrow is the third step - the aggravation at the front line will be discussed at the meeting of Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe at the ambassadorial level," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday.

He also reported on other steps: "I have sent the information about the escalation in the Donbas region to top officials of the Council of Europe with a call to act. This is the first step. Further steps will follow tomorrow and other days. The second step: official letters to the Secretary General, Commissioner for Human Rights and President of the Council of Europe. Today the day will be devoted to phone conversations with my colleagues on the situation."

Kuleba also posted photocopies of sent official letters about the situation in Donbas.