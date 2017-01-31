Facts

14:26 31.01.2017

Court gives permission to arrest ex-head of Mykhailivsky bank

The Kyiv office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has authorized the arrest of former governor of Kyiv-based Mykhailivsky Bank Ihor Doroshenko for determining pretrial confinement measures, ranging from house arrest to incarceration in a temporarily confinement facility.

The press officer of Kyiv's PGO said Doroshenko on Friday, January 27, failed to appear for an appointment with the prosecutor, who intended to inform him of new charges (in addition to embezzlement, Doroshenko will be charged with bankrupting the bank).

A notice of Doroshenko's physical well-being delivered by his lawyer did not indicate any physical ailments of the suspect or that he had been hospitalized.

PGO officials and Ukraine's SBU Security Service are taking all measures to establish Doroshenko's whereabouts and carrying out the court's order to arrest him.

Doroshenko wrote on his Facebook page that he had been hospitalized.

"Since Thursday, I've been in the hospital. An ambulance took me there. I was not hiding and do not plan to hide. All legal requirements, including informing the corresponding [law-enforcement] offices, will be me by me and my lawyers," his Facebook page said.

