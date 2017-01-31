Facts

12:25 31.01.2017

Poroshenko summons military cabinet on situation in Avdiyivka on Tuesday

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko summons a Military Cabinet of the Council of National Security and Defense on Tuesday, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On Tuesday afternoon a meeting of the Military Cabinet is expected to be held under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine with the participation of the president," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to him, this is due to the deteriorating situation in Avdiyivka.

