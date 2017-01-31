Facts

12:01 31.01.2017

Denmark to coordinate anti-corruption project, develop reform support strategy in Ukraine

Denmark will coordinate a project to support the war on corruption in Ukraine within the framework of the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative, as well as develop a medium-term five-year strategy for continuing reform support in Ukraine in the sphere of decentralization, war on corruption, energy and state management.

The Cabinet's information department said Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen made the announcement during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Tuesday.

The sides discussed priorities for deepening bilateral cooperation and discussed how to ensure European energy security, in particular in the context of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Ukraine's PM thanked the Danish FM for support in combating Russian aggression and briefed him on the situation in Donbas.

Samuelsen said the visit is his first outside of the EU.

"To maintain good ties and develop the quality of cooperation with Ukraine is very important to us, to Denmark," he said.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko summons military cabinet on situation in Avdiyivka on Tuesday

Militants shell Avdiyivka by Grads

ATO HQ reports three Ukrainian soldiers killed, twenty wounded, 70 shelling attacks in its positions over past day

Avdiyivka attack repulsed, fighting is underway

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry asks countries to increase pressure on Kremlin to avoid humanitarian catastrophe in Donbas

LATEST

Onyshchenko accuses Poroshenko of demanding kickback from Akhmetov for gas assets, the latter denies

Russian mission to JCCC guarantees Avdiyivka ceasefire for repairs

Poroshenko initiates extraordinary TCG meeting due to situation in Avdiyivka

Poroshenko sets additional tasks for coordination centre regarding Avdiyivka

Ukrainian authorities preparing to evacuate residents from Avdiyivka

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
автосалон infiniti
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING