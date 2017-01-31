Denmark to coordinate anti-corruption project, develop reform support strategy in Ukraine

Denmark will coordinate a project to support the war on corruption in Ukraine within the framework of the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative, as well as develop a medium-term five-year strategy for continuing reform support in Ukraine in the sphere of decentralization, war on corruption, energy and state management.

The Cabinet's information department said Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen made the announcement during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Tuesday.

The sides discussed priorities for deepening bilateral cooperation and discussed how to ensure European energy security, in particular in the context of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Ukraine's PM thanked the Danish FM for support in combating Russian aggression and briefed him on the situation in Donbas.

Samuelsen said the visit is his first outside of the EU.

"To maintain good ties and develop the quality of cooperation with Ukraine is very important to us, to Denmark," he said.