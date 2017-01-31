Facts

10:56 31.01.2017

Russian mission to JCCC guarantees Avdiyivka ceasefire for repairs

The Russian mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) guarantees a ceasefire in the Avdiyivka industrial zone in the period from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. on Tuesday, head of the Donetsk regional military-civilian administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky said on Facebook.

"The JCCC reported at the coordination conference this morning that the Russian mission had given written guarantees of a ceasefire zone in the period from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. Repairmen are getting down to business," he said.

"We are expecting the arrival of members of the OSCE mission in Avdiyivka to operate in the 'mirror' regime," he said.

IMPORTANT

Avdiyivka attack repulsed, fighting is underway

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry asks countries to increase pressure on Kremlin to avoid humanitarian catastrophe in Donbas

Ukrainian authorities preparing to evacuate residents from Avdiyivka

Militants using tanks, artillery near Avdiyivka

Poroshenko, Merkel to coordinate positions on preparation of roadmap for Minsk accords implementation

LATEST

Poroshenko initiates extraordinary TCG meeting due to situation in Avdiyivka

Poroshenko sets additional tasks for coordination centre regarding Avdiyivka

Yanukovych invites Ukrainian investigators to Russia to receive testimony from him

Anti-Russian sanctions should be retained, even increased - Poroshenko

Merkel concerned about surge in hostilities in Donbas

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
работа в севастополе
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING