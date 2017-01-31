Russian mission to JCCC guarantees Avdiyivka ceasefire for repairs

The Russian mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) guarantees a ceasefire in the Avdiyivka industrial zone in the period from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. on Tuesday, head of the Donetsk regional military-civilian administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky said on Facebook.

"The JCCC reported at the coordination conference this morning that the Russian mission had given written guarantees of a ceasefire zone in the period from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. Repairmen are getting down to business," he said.

"We are expecting the arrival of members of the OSCE mission in Avdiyivka to operate in the 'mirror' regime," he said.