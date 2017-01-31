Facts

10:55 31.01.2017

Poroshenko initiates extraordinary TCG meeting due to situation in Avdiyivka

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has instructed to hold a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas because of the situation in Avdiyivka, Deputy Head of Administration President of Ukraine Konstantin Yeliseyev said in the air of Channel 5.

"The president has just instructed to initiate the convening of an emergency meeting of the TCG in any mode, as well as a video conference to discuss the critical situation, that is unfolding around Avdiyivka," Yeliseyev said.

Holding the TCG meeting in Minsk was scheduled for February 1. According to Yeliseyev, an emergency meeting of the TCG is to be held before the scheduled date.

IMPORTANT

Avdiyivka attack repulsed, fighting is underway

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry asks countries to increase pressure on Kremlin to avoid humanitarian catastrophe in Donbas

Ukrainian authorities preparing to evacuate residents from Avdiyivka

Militants using tanks, artillery near Avdiyivka

Poroshenko, Merkel to coordinate positions on preparation of roadmap for Minsk accords implementation

LATEST

Russian mission to JCCC guarantees Avdiyivka ceasefire for repairs

Poroshenko sets additional tasks for coordination centre regarding Avdiyivka

Yanukovych invites Ukrainian investigators to Russia to receive testimony from him

Anti-Russian sanctions should be retained, even increased - Poroshenko

Merkel concerned about surge in hostilities in Donbas

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING