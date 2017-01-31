Poroshenko initiates extraordinary TCG meeting due to situation in Avdiyivka

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has instructed to hold a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas because of the situation in Avdiyivka, Deputy Head of Administration President of Ukraine Konstantin Yeliseyev said in the air of Channel 5.

"The president has just instructed to initiate the convening of an emergency meeting of the TCG in any mode, as well as a video conference to discuss the critical situation, that is unfolding around Avdiyivka," Yeliseyev said.

Holding the TCG meeting in Minsk was scheduled for February 1. According to Yeliseyev, an emergency meeting of the TCG is to be held before the scheduled date.