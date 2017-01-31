Poroshenko sets additional tasks for coordination centre regarding Avdiyivka

A coordination center set up to deal with heating and power supply problems of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region has received additional instructions from Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, head of the Donetsk regional military and civilian administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky said.

The president urgently returned from Berlin and "again called Avdiyivka to be briefed on the situation in the city," he said on Facebook, adding that "the president had set additional tasks for the coordination center."

Additional teams of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service and their equipment and materials arrived in Avdiyivka at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, he said. Additional units of the police and the National Guard were moved to the city. Repairmen of the regional power and gas grids came to the city as well, he said.

"As of 7 a.m., seven warming centers had been opened for the Avdiyivka population. Hot breakfast is available from 7 a.m. The city has enough drinking water. Thanks to the Coke Plant, the water temperature in the grids is being maintained at 35 degrees Celsius at the intake and 29 degrees at the outtake," Zhebrivsky said.

Power, heating and water supply was cut in Avdiyivka on Monday amid frosts of nearly 20 degrees Celsius. The accident resulted from the damage done by attacks on power transmission grids. An emergency was declared in the city, and a regional coordination center was set up to involve city heads, representatives of law enforcement authorities and city enterprises, and rescuers.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko cut short his visit to Germany because of the escalated tensions in Donbas. It was reported on Monday evening that the Ukrainian president had ordered the convening of a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group for Donbas because of the Avdiyivka situation.