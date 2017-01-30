PGO extends investigation against Yanukovych until late March

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has extended until March 28, 2017 a special pre-trial investigation against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, lawyer of the fugitive president Vitaliy Serdiuk has said.

"The investigation authorities notified the defense that the investigation had been extended until March 28, 2017," he said on the air of 112.ua on Friday night.

The lawyer also said the adjusted notification of suspicion, which was not accepted by Yanukovych's lawyer on Friday, has to be handed over in the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Russia told the PGO that its request for legal assistance is under execution. The defense by all possible means is trying to speed up the execution of the request. Once the notification of suspicion is delivered, we'll sign it," Serdiuk said.

Earlier, on January 27 prosecutor of the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office Ruslan Kravchenko said the PGO would pass the adjusted suspicion of treason to the defense of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych.

Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said the Prosecutor General's Office plans to complete the pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings on the treason of Yanukovych in February 2017.