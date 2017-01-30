Facts

15:24 30.01.2017

Poroshenko, Bundestag president support sanctions until Russia complies with Minsk agreements

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and President of the Bundestag Norbert Lammert have stressed the importance of the continuation of the sanctions against the Russian Federation, presidential spokesman Sviatoslav Tseholko has said.

"Poroshenko and Lammert agreed on the importance of continuing sanctions against the Russian Federation until the fulfillment of the Minsk agreements," Tseholko wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

According to him, the president of Ukraine urged the German parliament to recognize the Holodomor (famine) as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

As reported, on January 30, Poroshenko arrived in Germany, where he will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Interfax-Ukraine
